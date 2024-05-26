Torkelson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 14-11 victory over Toronto.

Torkelson entered this game in an 0-for-19 slump but broke out in a big way, registering his first three-hit game since April 19. The 24-year-old took Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi deep in the fourth inning, his fourth home run over his past 13 games. On the season, the 2020 No. 1 draft pick is batting .218 with four home runs, 18 RBI and 24 runs scored in 50 games played.