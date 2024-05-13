Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Astros.

Torkelson finally broke through for his first home run of the 2024 season, launching a two-run shot off of Houston reliever Seth Martinez with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. After producing 31 home runs over 159 games in 2023, it took the first baseman 38 contests to go deep in 2024. Torkelson is now batting .224 with a home run, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored over those 38 games.