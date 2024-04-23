Torkelson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Torkelson started the first 23 games of the season, but he has a .231/.311/.319 slash line and will take a seat Tuesday. Mark Canha will shift to first as Riley Greene serves as the designated hitter and Wenceel Perez receives a start in right field.
