Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Twins.

Torkelson is now riding a modest three-game hitting streak, and during that time he's posted a .955 OPS and driven in three. The power still hasn't shown up for the 24-year-old, as he has no home runs through 12 contests after going deep 31 times last season. However, Torkelson has shown in the past that he can launch long balls in bunches, so fantasy managers should remain patient.