Torkelson is just 2-for-11 so far in Grapefruit League action with no home runs and four strikeouts.
It's very early, so Torkelson will likely get going before the spring slate ends, and he's locked into a starting role at first even if the struggles persist. The 24-year-old impressed in 2023 with 31 home runs across 159 games, though he batted just .233 and struck out 25% of the time. If Torkelson can improve his contact skills a bit and still deliver elite power, he should be primed for a big season.
