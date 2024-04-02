Torkelson went 0-for-4 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Mets.

The season has just got off the ground, so Torkelson's early struggles should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it is hard to ignore his 3-for-17 start to the year, which is a dreary line that's carried over from spring training. On a positive, note the 24-year-old has been getting consistent contact at the plate with only three strikeouts thus far. The first baseman struck out 171 times in 684 plate appearances last year, and he should be able to build on a strong 2023 if he can dramatically lower that number while maintaining his power.