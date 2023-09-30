Torkelson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Guardians.

Torkelson went deep for the second straight game and seventh time this month, bringing his season total to 31 home runs. The 24-year-old has established himself as a good source of power in his second MLB campaign, and he's managed to increase his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage from his 2022 rookie season. Torkelson should continue to trend upward in 2024.