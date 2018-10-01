Turnbull (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, as he allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Turnbull pitched decently in this one, as he allowed three runs through five innings and came out for the sixth. He started the frame by allowing consecutive singles, though he managed to strike out Milwaukee slugger Jesus Aguilar before departing. The Detroit bullpen allowed one of the inherited runners to score, but it was still a serviceable outing for Turnbull. The 26-year-old finishes his first taste of MLB action with a 6.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 15 strikeouts over 16.1 innings, and he figures to be in the mix for a spot at the back of Detroit's rotation to begin 2019.