Manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) won't return in 2022, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Turnbull underwent Tommy John surgery in late July of last year and resumed mound work earlier this month. Although Hinch initially hoped that the right-hander would be able to return sometime in September, the Tigers' skipper said Wednesday that the aggressive timetable required for a late-season return wouldn't be worth it for Turnbull or the team. Turnbull should now have plenty of time to make sure he's fully healthy before likely returning to action during spring training in 2023.
