Skubal (6-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Tigers were downed 8-3 by the Royals, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

In a matchup of elite southpaws, Skubal wasn't able to keep pace with Cole Ragans and failed to complete six innings for only the second time this season in 10 starts, while tying his season high in runs allowed. Skubal also served up a solo shot to Nelson Velazquez in the fourth inning, just the fourth homer off him in 60 innings. Skubal will take a 2.25 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 72:10 K:BB into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Pirates.