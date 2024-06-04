Skubal did not factor into the decision in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Skubal surrendered a leadoff home run to Marcus Semien in the first inning but held the Rangers in check over the next five and left the mound in a 1-1 tie. Skubal allowed at least one baserunner in each inning, but he was still able to earn a quality start despite not having his best stuff. Through 12 starts, Skubal has posted a sparkling 1.97 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 86:13 K:BB and tentatively lines up for a home matchup against the Brewers on Sunday.