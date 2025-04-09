Skubal (1-2) got the win Tuesday against the Yankees after tossing six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits. He struck out six.

Skubal secured his first win of 2025 in dominating fashion, silencing a tough Yankees lineup. He allowed two singles to start the game and then went on to retire 16 straight batters. Skubal lowered his ERA from 5.91 to 3.78 after a pair of rough starts to open up the season by his standards. He'll look to keep things moving in the right direction in a road start versus the Brewers next week.