The Mets' initial contract offer to Skubal was for nine years and nearly $400 million, Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio reports.

Currently, the record pitcher contract in total dollars belongs to Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million), and the record for pitchers in terms of AAV belongs to Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander ($43.33 million). The Mets' initial proposal would easily break the former record and would also inch past the latter record. The Blue Jays, Padres and Dodgers are also known to be in the mix for Skubal, but the Mets could be in the driver's seat to land the ace.