Skubal had a meeting Monday with the Mets, including team owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns, and is scheduled to meet with additional teams later this week, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

The Mets are the early favorite to sign Skubal given Cohen's deep pocketbooks, but the Dodgers, Padres and Blue Jays are also in the mix. The veteran left-hander made 26 regular-season starts between Detroit and Los Angeles this year, posting a 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 186:27 K:BB across 158.2 innings. Skubal will likely want to sign before the expiration of the CBA in early December rather than testing his luck with an uncertain landscape on the other side of a lockout.