Skubal allowed two runs on six hits across five innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out seven.

This was the longest spring start so far for Skubal, who appears to be ready for the regular season. To no surprise, the lefty has been sharp during the exhibition slate, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 15 strikeouts across 13.1 Grapefruit League innings. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner may make one more spring appearance before starting Detroit's season opener March 27 against the Dodgers on the road.