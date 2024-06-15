Skubal (8-2) took the loss Friday in Houston, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out two.
Skubal failed to produce a quality start for just the fourth time in 14 outings this season. After completing five scoreless innings, the Tigers lefty allowed all four of his runs in the sixth, capped by a Mauricio Dubon two-run homer. In 86 innings this year, Skubal sports a 2.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 98:16 K:BB. The 27-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start against Atlanta on the road.
