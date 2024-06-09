Skubal (8-1) picked up the win Sunday versus Milwaukee, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters in 6.2 innings.

Skubal nearly went seven scoreless innings, but he allowed an RBI triple to Brice Turang before being pulled. Skubal dominated the Brewers, inducing 17 swinging strikes and allowing only one extra-base hit, turning in his ninth quality start over his past 10 games. The southpaw has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, compiling a 1.92 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP with 96 strikeouts in 79.2 innings. He is tentatively scheduled for a road start in Houston next weekend.