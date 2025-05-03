Skubal allowed one run on four hits over six innings but did not factor into the decision in Friday's 9-1 win over the Angels. He struck out eight.

Skubal pitched well enough to earn his fourth win of the year, but Detroit didn't score until a single run came across in the seventh inning followed by eight more in the ninth. The lefty ace has been dominant once again in 2025, posting a stellar 2.21 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 across seven starts. The ERA would actually be a new career best for Skubal, as it's slightly below the 2.39 figure he posted during his 2024 AL Cy Young campaign. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is penciled in for Thursday against the Rockies at Coors Field.