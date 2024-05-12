Skubal (5-0) earned the win over Houston on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 6.1 innings.

Skubal continued his run of excellence, recording his fifth straight quality start and picking up his fifth win without a loss on the season. The left-hander has built upon last year's breakout campaign to emerge as one of MLB's top hurlers and Detroit's undeniable staff ace. Skubal ranks seventh among qualified starters with a 2.02 ERA and fourth with a 0.86 WHIP. He's tied for fourth with 60 punchouts over 49 innings.