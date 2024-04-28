Skubal (4-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings against the Royals. He struck out six.

Skubal began the day by allowing a leadoff double to Maikel Garcia followed by an RBI single by Bobby Witt, but the Royals were only able to muster two harmless singles and a walk the rest of the way. Skubal entered the contest with an ERA of 5.09 and only one win in eight decisions over 11 career appearances against Kansas City but quickly settled in to post his fourth start out of six this season in which he's allowed one or fewer runs with no more than five baserunners against. Skubal, whose strong outing dropped his season-long ERA to 1.72 with a 0.74 WHIP, will look to continue his early-season dominance into his next start, tentatively slated to take place in New York with a weekend matchup against the Yankees.