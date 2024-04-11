Skubal and the Tigers will not play Thursday after their game against the Twins was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday. Thursday's scheduled starters -- Skubal and Pablo Lopez -- will be pushed back a day to Friday.
