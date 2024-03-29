Skubal (1-0) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox. He allowed three hits and struck out six.

Skubal left after tossing 83 pitches, and if it wasn't his first start of the season, he may have been allowed to go longer as he was dominant while in the contest. The southpaw compiled a 2.80 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 15 outings last year, which got off to a delayed start due to left flexor tendon surgery in August of 2022. If Skubal can stay healthy and log a full workload in 2024, he could be in line for a true breakout campaign as Detroit's ace.