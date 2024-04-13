Skubal (2-0) earned the win Friday against Minnesota, striking out five batters in five scoreless frames while giving up two hits and two walks.

After throwing two perfect innings to begin the game, Skubal ran into a bit of trouble during the third and fourth innings of Friday's contest by allowing two runners to reach base, but both times the left-hander was able to secure the final out and prevent any runs from coming across the plate. He now owns an impressive 2.08 ERA and 0.75 WHIP through 17.1 frames across his first three outings. Skubal is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Rangers, who currently own an AL-best .769 team OPS.