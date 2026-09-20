Skubal (11-7) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Skubal wasn't at his sharpest this time out, but he still managed to earn a third straight win thanks to the Dodgers' offense. This was the first time since June 24 where Skubal gave up more than three runs. Over that 14-start span (87 innings), he maintained a 2.28 ERA, even better than his 2.85 mark for the year. The ace southpaw has added a 0.99 WHIP and 176:27 K:BB through 151.2 innings over 25 starts this year. He's tentatively lined up for a road rematch in San Francisco next weekend to conclude his regular season.