Skubal (10-7) earned the win Monday against the Reds, striking out nine while allowing three hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings.

Skubal was dialed in Monday, scattering three singles across seven dominant frames. The All-Star southpaw has either logged a quality start or pitched at least five innings while yielding fewer than three runs in six consecutive outings and 13 of his last 14. He's set to finish a two-start week this weekend against the lowly Giants, sporting a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 173:25 K:BB over 146.2 innings.