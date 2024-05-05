Skubal did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out 12.

Skubal continues to dominate as the 12 strikeouts were a season high and marked the first double-digit strikeout effort of the campaign for the ace lefty. It was the sixth time in seven games Skubal has allowed two or fewer earned runs, as the outing raised his ERA to 1.90 with a 0.77 WHIP and 53 strikeouts over 42.2 innings. He's tentatively lined up to toe the rubber next weekend when the Astros come to Detroit for a three game set.