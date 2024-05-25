Holton gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Jason Foley was brought on in the eighth inning to face Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette and George Springer, leaving Holton to handle the bottom of Toronto's order. The southpaw gave up a double to Isiah Kiner-Falefa but otherwise had little trouble. With Alex Lange sent down to Triple-A on Thursday, there's a vacancy in Detroit's high-leverage crew, and Holton might be the guy to fill it. Through 18 appearances this season, he sports a 3.76 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over 26.1 innings with three wins and two holds in addition to Saturday's save.