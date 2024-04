Holton allowed five earned runs while retiring just a single batter in Friday's 8-0 loss to the Royals. He gave up two hits and a walk.

Holton was ineffective in this one, and his ERA jumped from 1.50 to 5.11 in the process. The lefty was good for the Tigers last season, posting a 2.11 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 85.1 innings, so this was likely just a blip on the radar. He'll have to string together a few strong performances to get his ERA back down to a more acceptable number, however.