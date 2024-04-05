Holton pitched two scoreless innings of relief in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

Holton has now logged 4.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts across three appearances to begin the season. The lefty doesn't seem like a top option for save chances at the moment, but it is a fluid Detroit bullpen, with Alex Lange, Jason Foley, Shelby Miller and Andrew Chafin all seemingly in the mix to close out games. For now, Holton looks like a strong setup option who could be a decent source of holds.