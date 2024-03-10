Holton pitched a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, lowering his spring ERA to 4.50.

Holton had allowed runs in each of his last two spring appearances, but he was sharper Saturday. The lefty now has four strikeouts across four Grapefruit League innings, to go along with a 0.75 WHIP. Holton emerged as a key weapon for the Tigers in 2023, posting a 2.11 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 74 strikeouts across 85.1 innings, working primarily as a long reliever. The southpaw will likely serve in a similar capacity this year, and while he may vulture a few wins, his fantasy value figures to be inconsistent coming out of the bullpen.