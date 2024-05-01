Holton (2-0) allowed a run on a hit and a walk but managed to earn the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Spot starter Matt Manning only covered 4.2 innings, so Holton walked into a win by coming out of the bullpen first in the 11-6 victory. While the 2-0 record is nice, the lefty has been uneven with a 5.40 ERA so far, and he's already allowed three home runs across 13.1 innings after allowing only nine long balls in 85.1 innings last season. Holton posted a strong 2.11 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 2023 as well, so if he can keep the ball in the yard moving forward, he figures to find a bit more success.