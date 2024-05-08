Holton (3-0) tossed three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Tuesday against the Guardians. He allowed two hits and struck out three.

Detroit starter Kenta Maeda struggled in this one, allowing seven runs across only two innings of work, which forced Holton into the game in the third. The lefty pitched much better, however, and he managed to snag his third win as the Tigers poured on the offense in the 11-7 victory. Holton has been mostly good this season outside of allowing five runs while retiring just one batter back on April 26. He'll continue to serve as a long-relief option out of Detroit's bullpen.