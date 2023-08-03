Holton picked up the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Pirates, striking out one over one-third of a scoreless inning.

Holton entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Pirates tried to mount a late comeback, down three with the bases loaded. After getting down to a full count, the lefty then managed to strike out Ke'Bryan Hayes looking on a changeup to slam the door on Pittsburgh and record his first save of the season. It was a nice bounceback effort for Holton after blowing a save in his last appearance and he's now recorded at least one strikeout in four straight outings.