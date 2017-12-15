Tigers' Victor Martinez: Cleared for baseball activities
Martinez (heart) has a clean bill of health and has been cleared for full baseball activity, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
He underwent a heart ablation procedure in October, which apparently went well, as Martinez has been training and rehabbing since early November. There have been talks about the Tigers trying to reach a buyout with Martinez, who is due $18 million in the final year of his contract. However, that is spent money, so the Tigers will see what he has left in the tank this spring. He hit .255/.324/.372 with 10 home runs in 107 games last year -- a far cry from the .289/.351/.476 line he put up in 2016. If he can have a productive first half, the Tigers would look to deal him to another American League club and see if they can get a lower-level prospect in exchange for covering the rest of his contract. Of course, if he is struggling, there is no reason to play him over the younger players on the roster, so at that point they may negotiate a buyout. This is likely to be the final year of his career.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Successfully undergoes heart surgery•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits 60-day DL•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: To have heart ablation procedure•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Done for season•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Returns to DL with irregular heartbeat•
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...