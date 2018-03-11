Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes deep again Sunday
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his fourth of the spring, in Sunday's Grapefruit League win over the Braves.
It's been a bit feast or famine for the veteran, as Martinez is batting just .241 with a .290 on-base percentage this spring, though the power has been nice. Martinez hit just 10 home runs in 2017, his fewest since hitting two in an injury-shortened 2008 season, but he hit 27 in a season as recently as 2016, so perhaps a bit of a rebound is in store this year.
