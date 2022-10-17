Demeritte elected to become a free agent Monday.

Demeritte was designated for assignment in mid-August by Atlanta and didn't see any interest while going through waivers, as he was ultimately outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. He'll test the open market ahead of the 2023 season after slashing .213/.260/.337 with three homers, six RBI and nine runs scored over 26 games with Atlanta in 2022.

