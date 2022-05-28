Demeritte was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Demeritte was out of the lineup for three of the last five games after seeing regular playing time earlier in the month, and he will cede his spot on the active roster to top prospect Michael Harris. Demeritte hit .213 with three homers, nine runs and six RBI over 26 major-league games to begin the year, and he could rejoin the big league club at some point this season.
