Demeritte cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Demeritte has been in the minors since late May, but he was cast off the 40-man roster Tuesday. He'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Over 38 games at Gwinnett this year, he's slashed .200/.285/.350 with two homers, 14 runs, 13 RBI and six stolen bases.
More News
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: DFA'd by Atlanta•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Sent down Saturday•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Appears to lose out on everyday gig•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Not starting Monday•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: In midst of long slump•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Perfect in leadoff spot Friday•