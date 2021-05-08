Kirilloff (wrist) is scheduled to take swings in the next few days, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff received a cortisone injection after a visit with a specialist Friday, and he could return to game action in the near future if he's able to swing the bat well. However, manager Rocco Baldelli said that Kirilloff could require surgery if his swinging doesn't go as anticipated. Kirilloff's status going forward could be determined soon and will be highly dependent on how his wrist feels after he takes swings.