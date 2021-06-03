Simmons is out of the lineup Thursday against the Royals with ankle soreness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The 31-year-old had the ankle issue crop up during Tuesday's matchup with Baltimore, and he's now sitting out for the second straight contest. Jorge Polcano will move to shortstop in his place while Nick Gordan starts at second base.
