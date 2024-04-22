Lee has been diagnosed with a herniated disc in his back and is three weeks into a two-month rehab plan, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Lee initially went on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul with what was described at the time as back spasms, but subsequent testing revealed a more serious injury. There is optimism that he'll be available to play later this season, but no timetable for his return to game action has been established. Lee had seemed like a pretty good bet to make his major-league debut in 2024, but that would appear to be very much in question now.