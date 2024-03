Lee will not join Triple-A St. Paul for 3-to-4 weeks as he gets treatment for a back spasms, Saints manager Toby Gardenhire told Patrick Borzi of MinnPost.com.

The 2022 first-round pick looked good this spring with a .963 OPS but suffered a back injury on Mar. 21. It sounds like he won't be an option to be called up to the majors should a need arise until late April or early May.