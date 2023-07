Lee went 3-for-4 with a home run Wednesday for Double-A Wichita. He's hitting .344 with six home runs and a 1.047 in 23 games since June 15.

Lee is hitting .289 with a .853 OPS and 10 home runs overall for Wichita. He had a slightly underwhelming start to the season (.269 with four home runs and a .772 OPS through June 6) for a player who was drafted eighth overall in 2022, but has improved as the summer heated up. It's especially encouraging to see more power.