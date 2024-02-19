Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Lee will get reps at second base and third base in addition to shortstop this spring, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Virtually all of Lee's pro career at this point has been spent at shortstop, but with Carlos Correa holding down that spot with the big club and Royce Lewis pegged for third base, Lee's future might be at second base. If that move winds up happening, Edouard Julien could shift to first base and/or designated hitter. Lee, 23, slashed .275/.347/.461 with 16 home runs and 39 doubles over 125 games between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul in 2023.