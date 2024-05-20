Lee (back) has been assigned to the FCL Twins on a rehab assignment, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Lee suffered a back injury toward the end of spring training that ended up being a herniated disc. He was expected to be out most of April and May during a rehab plan, so this is an encouraging sign. However, expect the Twins to be deliberate with his return and it may be several weeks before he's back to Triple-A. When fully healthy and back to full speed, Lee could quickly become an option for the Twins at the major league level.