Lee went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-1 loss against the White Sox.

Lee crushed a high fastball to right field off Grant Taylor in the seventh inning to break up the shutout, and the switch-hitter accounted for half of the Twins' hits. This was Lee's 44th game of the year batting second, even though he only has a .609 OPS in that lineup slot and has hit much better near the bottom of the order. The 25-year-old is slashing .250/.298/.439 with 79 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 23 homers across 512 at-bats in 2026.