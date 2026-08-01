Twins' Brooks Lee: Goes yard Friday

Lee went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Lee got the Twins on the board in the second inning with his homer. The infielder has slumped a bit at the plate, going just 3-for-28 over his last eight games. Despite the downturn, he's maintained a fairly regular spot in the lineup, and he's shown enough potential throughout the year to at least fill a depth role in fantasy. He's batting .244 with a .725 OPS, and he matched his homer total from last year (16) with his long ball Friday. Lee also has 58 RBI, 50 runs scored, 16 doubles, three triples and seven stolen bases over 106 contests this year.