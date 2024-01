The Twins claimed Thompson off waivers from the Yankees on Wednesday.

Thompson is now with his fifth different organization since August as he continues to bounce around via waivers. The Twins are known to be seeking some center field help as protection for Byron Buxton (knee) and Thompson could fill that role. The 25-year-old has slashed just .242/.286/.305 in 241 career major-league plate appearances but runs well and can play all three outfield spots.