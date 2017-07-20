Twins' Byron Buxton: Could return Tuesday

Buxton (groin) has been rehabbing at Target Field and could be activated from the DL when eligible on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

It doesn't sound like Buxton will go on a rehab assignment and will just be activated from the DL. Zack Granite will continue to get starts in center field while Buxton is out.

