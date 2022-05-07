Buxton was removed from Saturday's win over the Athletics due to right hip tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts to begin Saturday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively to begin the eighth inning. While the Twins didn't initially provide a reason for Buxton's departure, manager Rocco Baldelli revealed after the game that the 28-year-old is dealing with a hip injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon should see increased at-bats if Buxton is forced to miss any additional time.